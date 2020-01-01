Things To Do Near Heathrow Airport To Make The Best Of Your Layovers

London airport is one of the busiest airports and these can get boring if you have some long layovers to cover. You will have pretty much a lot of things to do inside the airport, but if you need some fresh air then here are a few places that you can visit. These places are very near to the airport and also one of the best places to visit in London. Try these places to get a mini trip to London:

Places you can explore in London within a 4-hour layover

Little India in Southall

You can start your layover with the taste of Indian culture. The place is just 15 minutes ride away from Heathrow airport. You will find some great Indian sarees and different kinds of Indian wears that you would love. You can also buy and enjoy some Indian instruments like bansuri, sitars, and tablas here. Not just shopping, but you can also grab the taste of India by having the most delicious Indian spicy food which will make you go there again and again. Do not forget to try Indian sweets like Rasgulla here.

Read: Big Ben Will Ring In London On New Year's Eve To Mark Start Of The Year

Britain’s oldest pub

England's Royal Standard is the best pub near the Heathrow Airport which is ideal for a pint in a rare historic atmosphere. Heathrow's 30-minute drive to the bar will definitely be worth it. It is around the 800-year-old pub with low ceilings and panel walls. There's a wide range of beers from craft breweries as well as ciders and perries.

Read: Architectural Beauties: Must See Historical Places Located All Over The World

Hampton court palace

Hampton Court Palace offers various attractions like medieval romantic Tudor red-brick architecture; elaborate zig-zag spiral chimneys; the classical architecture of Christopher Wren; a labyrinth; formal gardens; rich tapestries, fantastic paintings, and vivid stained glass. The famed Thames river is also not far away. It is one of the favorite places in London and the best place to drive away your layover time.

Read: Shopping In Shimla Always Means Souvenirs; Here Are The Best Places To Buy Them From

Read: Wondering About Best Places To Go In Asia During December? Here Are Our Picks