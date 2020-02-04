Experience Italy: Things You Need To Know When Exploring Its Cities By Rail

Exploring new cities is better when you travel by train. The train network in Italy is ideal for travellers who want to experience the scenic locations that Italy has to offer. Here are the cities of Italy that you can visit by opting for a more economical and comfortable mode of transport.

Italy by rail tour

Milan

Milano Centrale station in Milan is a monument of its own and is itself a tourist location. While visiting Milan, you can visit locations like Quadrilatero d’Oro for shopping, opera or ballet at La Scala, the church of Santa Maria Della Grazie (where Leonardo da Vinci's 15th- century mural, The Last Supper is present), and Milan Cathedral.

Venice

Travel from Milan to Venice using the rail network in only 2 hours and 35 minutes where you will arrive at Stazione di Venezia Mestre. The best way to see this city is by the iconic gondolas via the Grand Canal with the view of Renaissance palaces and intricate arch bridges alongside the canal. Piazza San Marco is one of the must-visit locales in the city.

Florence

From Venice to Florence, hop on to the Venezia Santa Maria train and in 2 hours you can reach Florence. Statue of David and Florence Cathedral are a must-visit when you arrive at this highly populated city. One can find an exclusive collection of pottery items, plates, and cups designed with intricate patterns while you stroll in the city of Florence.

Rome

From Florence's Firenze S.M.N. train station, you can experience Italy in an exclusive way as the route offers you with some great views. One can reach Rome in 90 minutes from Florence, and visit the many tourist locations that this capital city has to offer, namely the Colosseum, Sistine Chapel, St Peter's Basilica and Vatican Museums, to name a few.

Eurail Italy pass

Eurail Italy pass will help you to stroll through the cities starting from Venice to Milan to Rome. The Eurail Italy pass serves unlimited travelling facility in a span of 24 hours. This serves as the most affordable and sensible option to choose while touring Italy. You can enjoy the unlimited travel facility in the time limit of 3, 4, 5 or 8 days within a month where the rail pass prices differ according to the number of days you want to opt for within a span of 1 month. Eurail pass also provides discounts for people under 26 years of age. One must remember that the Eurail Italy passes are only available in the Trenitalia network.

