Thommankuthu Waterfalls: The Seven-step Scenic Brook You Need To Visit

Thommankuthu Waterfalls is a seven-step scenic brook that makes the entire valley look gorgeous. It is amongst the best waterfalls in Kerala, filled with mesmerising places to spend some time. It is an excellent place to enjoy the tranquil of nature. They are situated at a favourable distance of 25 kilometres from Idukki and 48 kilometres from Munnar.

Also Read | Waterfalls in Kerala that you can visit for a picturesque experience

All about Thommankuthu Waterfalls in Munnar

Thommankuthu waterfalls start 20kms inside the Plakkulam forest area and flow through the Kaliyar forest in Kerela. It is also a popular trekking route in Munnar. Apart from the mesmerising waterfall, the mysterious caves also attract many visitors in the chain of water. There are three waterfalls in the area and to reach the first waterfall, a person has to walk 600m from the entrance and one-kilo metres from there.

Also Read | Everything about Thoovanam Waterfalls: Know how to reach and the best time to visit

How to reach the waterfall?

To reach Thommankuthu, one needs to reach Thodupuza town. It is only 21kms to Thommankuthu. One needs to take a turn from Karummannoor Jn. The journey to the falls offers a person with a beautiful experience through the dense forest amidst a serene environment and an opportunity for animal sighting. The details are provided by the local staff at the entrance.

Also Read | Most astounding waterfalls in India that you should experience

Best time to visit the place and the trek fee

Trekking into the surrounding picturesque hills is one of the most popular activities at this place. The best time to visit Thommankuthu Waterfalls is during monsoons as the place looks beautiful. However, one can visit it at any time of the year. It is open from 8 AM to 5 PM. The guided trekking fee is Rs. 20 per adult and Rs.10 for children. It is important and necessary to take a guided trek to ensure safety and to gain more knowledge of the place.

Also Read | Goa: Here's a list of beautiful waterfalls you can go to on your visit