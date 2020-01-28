Everything About Thoovanam Waterfalls: Know How To Reach And The Best Time To Visit

Thoovanam waterfalls are one of the most beautiful waterfalls in Kerala. They are situated at a favorable distance of 50 kilometres from Munnar and 10 kilometres from Marayoor. Located inside the Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary near Kerala and Tamil Nadu border, Thoovanam waterfalls are heaven for the people who are diehard lovers of mother nature.

All about Thhovanam Waterfalls in Munnar

Thoovanam waterfalls are formed in the Pambar River making it one of the best places to enjoy trekking in Munnar. It is also a popular trekking route in Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary. This mesmerizing waterfall is a wonderful place to enjoy nature's bliss. One can swim in the crystal clear water of the Pambar River to enjoy the experience.

How to reach the waterfall?

One has to take a four kilometers trek from Alampetty Checkpost to reach the waterfall, which is situated in the Munnar to Udalampet highway. The Thoovanam waterfalls trip is a guided trek which generally takes 2 to 3 hours from the check-post. The trek timings are from 7 AM to 10 AM and 3 PM to 6 PM. The trek to the falls offers a person with a beautiful experience through the dense forest amidst a serene environment and an opportunity for animal sighting.

Best time to visit the place and the trek fee

To enjoy the best of the experience of the place is between March to June. However, one can visit it at any time of the year. The guided trekking fee is Rs. 200 per person for Indians and Rs. 300 for foreigners. It is important and necessary to take a guided trek to ensure safety and to gain more knowledge of the place.

