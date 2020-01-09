Three Challenging Travel Destinations That Are Worth The Endeavour

Start the new decade with a memorable vacation. Challenge your travel buds with some hard to reach destinations around the world. Travel isn’t always easy, but in these destinations, it’s certainly a little more challenging.

However, it is all worth the effort. Sometimes the places are more enticing because of the struggle and challenges the traveller goes through to reach the destinations. Moreover, the feeling of making it to the end is worth the challenging travels. Here are some of the hard to reach travel destinations that are totally worth the effort.

Easter Island, Chile

Easter Island located in Polynesia is one of the most isolated inhabited islands on Earth. The Chilean territory is a remote volcanic island in the Pacific ocean. The isolated island is dabbed with imposing moai statues, relics of its ancient Polynesian culture.

The entire island has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Hikes take in an extinct volcano, deserted beaches and the famous Moai stone figures and rock cravings.

Lake Baikal, Siberia, Russia

Lake Baikal is known as the ‘Pearl of Siberia’. It is the world’s oldest and deepest lake. In winter, the water freezes over and its uneven icy surface. It’s best to travel by car to reach the most isolated ice grottoes.

However, be careful of cracks, slabs of ice and a dangerously slippery surface. Although, if you really want to test your perseverance, try walking across the lake. The village of Listvyanka, on its western shoreline, is a popular starting point for summertime wildlife-spotting tours, plus wintertime ice-skating and dog sledging.

Machu Picchu

Machu Picchu is nestled high in the slopes of the Andes. The archaeological site draws visitors to Peru annually, however, there are few secrets hidden beneath its 7,970 feet layer of history. Machu Picchu is a 15th-century Inca site located on a ridge between the Huayna Picchu and Machu Picchu mountains in Peru.

Image Courtesy: Unsplash