Tokyo Has So Much Offer As Things To Do And Places To Visit

Tokyo, the capital of Japan, is a mixture of modern and traditional Japanese culture. It has palaces, temples and botanical gardens that are worth a visit. Out of all the unique places in Tokyo, here are a few places you must visit to truly understand the colours of Japan.

Visiting the Sensoji Temple

Tokyo is not famous for too many landmarks like other countries but the Sensoji Temple is one of the best places to visit here. Sensoji Temple is one of the oldest temples in the city. It is said that the temple was constructed in the 7th century AD and got a status of absolute importance during the 1600s.

Relaxing at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden

This garden is said to be old, from the Edo period, and was a private garden of the feudal lord of that time. It was later turned to a botanical garden by the government. The garden saw severe damages during World war II and was under construction till 1949. Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden has a few quiet spots you can peacefully relax at.

Exploring the Nippara Limestone Cavern

The Nippara Limestone Cavern was formed years ago. Once you enter the huge caves you will feel a cool breeze welcoming you. It is ideal to visit this place during Tokyo’s hot summer months. Exploring Japan’s geological history is one of the unique things to do in the country.

Scaling Mount Takao

Mount Takao is not the highest point in Tokyo but it is one of the most religious sites in the country. You may find many old buildings on your way to the top. On reaching the top you will be able to witness Mount Fuji and Tokyo. This mountain is a pilgrimage site which was formed almost 1200 years ago and you may find ascetic Buddhists offering their prayers to the mountain by bowing down.

Visiting Yasukuni Shrine

Japan has had its share of wars and destruction and thus a shrine was built. It was founded in 1869 to commemorate the souls of the people who gave their lives in the revolution and the effort to modernize Japan. It is believed that over 2.5 million spirits are enshrined in this location.

