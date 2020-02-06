Top Dance Classes In Bengaluru For All Dance Lovers And Enthusiasts

Dance has always been a part of human culture, rituals, and celebrations. Dancing is the best exercise that helps one stay healthy and fit by enjoying what they do. If you reside in Bengaluru and want to register yourself to the best dance institute near you then we have got you covered. Here are the best dance institutes to register yourself and enjoy the dance steps and stay fit and healthy.

Dance Classes in Bengaluru:

1: Shiamak Davar International:

This dance class aims to provide quality dance training and making dance available to all. Shiamak Davar dance classes run throughout the year at multiple locations for everyone from age four to eighty-four providing them with the best training in various dance styles by Shiamak’s expert dance faculty. The classes give students an opportunity to learn dance, express themselves creatively and perform on stage.

Address: 109, Richmond Tower, 1st floor, 12, Richmond Road, Bangalore

2: Tarantismo:

This is a well-known dance academy, with accredited classes for Belly dancing, Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Jazz, Bollywood, and Indian contemporary dance. From children to dance professionals everyone is welcomed here. This class justifies its name Tarantismo, which means unconditional desire to dance. This institute was founded at Bangalore in 2006 by Arati Punwani Sunawal, who aspires to spread the joy of dancing. The dancers of this institute have performed in various famous dance reality shows like Dance Plus, India's Got Talent, and many more.

Address: Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka

3: LshVa:

The LshVa dance institute aims at creating a platform for artists and performers to showcase their work and train them as the best professional dancers. The dance classes have 2 series named as Work in progress series and Performance series. The performance series is for master performers, budding artists, and beginners. This dance institute identifies young talent and gives them the direction to achieve their dancing goals.

Address: 633, 4th Cross Rd, 3rd Block Koramangala, Bengaluru

4: Nritarutya:

This is one of the best dance classes in Bengaluru that has a very qualified team of brilliant dancers who create a great connection with the audience and the student. Nritarutya welcomes every level of dancer from beginners to professionals. This academy is inspired by India’s classical and folk forms, along with contemporary dance skills.

Address: 475, 1st floor, 39th ‘C’ cross, 9th Main, 5th Block, Jayanagar, Bangalore

Image Courtesy: Luckybusiness Canva