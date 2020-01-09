Top Day Trips From Valencia That Will Help You Rejuvenate Easily

Valencia is a great place to visit. But if you stay there or have been there for a while, you will realise that going to the same place over and over again can get monotonous. There are few places that are close to the city and serve as a great one-day trip. Have a look at the list here.

Places that you can visit close to Valencia

Cuenca (Spain)

Cuenca is a tiny city which lies in the train railway line between Valencia and Madrid. There is a hanging house here built on top of a cliff. It is beautiful and is hence one of the main attractions here. However, there is a lot more than you can do here. There are a few modern art museums that you can visit here.

There are also a few interactive science museums that you might find interesting. It is also easy to reach Cuenca as there is a direct train service available from Valencia to Cuenca. The frequency of trains is also pretty good so you do not have to worry about being stuck anywhere. Make sure you carry a pair of comfortable footwear as the area is hilly and involves a lot of walking.

Cullera (Spain)

Cullera is basically a beach town which is placed close to Valencia. The place is relaxing and is hence a perfect weekend getaway. You can also visit this place with a friend or family is beach parties happen all the time here. One of the places to visit is the Aquopolis waterpark and the Dragut’s cave which is a major attraction here.

You can easily get there using the Valencia commuter train C1. It is cheap and accessible. The trains are available here most of the time and the journey is short compared to other places.

The best time to visit Cullera would be during summers as the place is full of beaches. During the winter, most bars and restaurants are shut as not many people visit around that time. Try and plan accordingly.

Segorbe (Spain)

The best part about this place is how it tells history through its sculptures. It is simply beautiful, and the best spot if you wish to take plenty of pictures. It is traditional and the ruins are stunning.

If you wish to have more fun you can also visit the local water park placed nearby. It is one of the few attractions here.

The best part about travelling to this place is the time taken to reach there. You will get a direct train and it on takes close to sixty minutes to get there. One of the must-do things here includes cycling through exotic locations. The place is famous for it. You will feel liberated and rejuvenated within minutes.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock