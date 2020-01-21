Top Dessert Parlours In Park Street That One Should Visit To Satisfy The Sweet Cravings

Park Street in Kolkata is one of the most happening places to move around. Besides being a hub for posh restaurants, Park Street in Kolkata also has a number of lip-smacking dessert parlours that are sure to take care of one's sweet cravings. Here are the top dessert parlours in the area:

The Belgian Waffle Co.

For all those Waffle lovers, The Belgian Waffle Co. is the place is to be. They have indoor seating arrangements and also provide home deliveries. This dessert parlour in Park Street is also suitable for having breakfast. One can try out the specials like Pancakes, Red velvet Waffles, Nutella Waffle, Belgian Waffle and Triple Chocolate Waffle. An average cost for two at this place amounts to ₹300.

Also Read: Kolkata Guide: Where To Eat, Shop And Stay In India’s 'City Of Joy'

Scoop

While this place near Park Street also offers a main course, their desserts are more popular. Mocktails and milkshakes are the most popular items on the menu while others include pasta, pizza, noodles, momos and ice cream sundaes. Scoop is also one of the legendary outlets in Kolkata. An average cost for two at this place amounts to ₹1,000 approximately.

Also Read: Weekend Plans: Five Things To Do In Kolkata That You Should Know

Patisserie by Franziska

This place in Park Street is famous for its baked items and also desserts. However, they do not have a seating arrangement and one only has the option of takeaways. The most sought after food items in the menu here are hot chocolate, vanilla cheesecake, chocolate éclair, blueberry tart, and macaroon. The average cost for two at this place is ₹450.

Also Read: Things To Do In Kolkata This Weekend With Your Family And Friends

Waffle Wallah

Another famous Waffle place in Park Street is Waffle Wallah. The place is known for its delicious waffles. The specialities of the shop include Nutella & Choco chips Waffles, Mango & Ice Cream Waffles, Oreo & Cream with Nutella Waffles. However, they also have other unique kinds of waffles in their menu like Wildberry Stick Waffle, Fruity Bliss Waffle and Waffle-wich. The average cost for two in Waffle Wallah is ₹450.

Also Read: Things To Do In Kolkata: Visit These Unusual And Unique Places In The City

Also Read: Weekend Vibes: Here Are Some Fun Things To Do In Kolkata This Weekend