Top Destinations Around The World That Every Budding Photographer Must Visit

When it comes to taking snaps of nature at its best, one needs to be a travel lover. Those who are interested in travelling to picture friendly destinations, then visiting places like St Petersburg and Tuscany, which offer beautiful views for photography, will prove beneficial. From capturing the Russian architecture at St Petersburg and the beautiful streets of Tuscany in Italy, there are so many places around the world to click pictures. Take a look at some of the best picture friendly destinations:

Picture friendly destinations around the world

St Petersburg, Russia

This city located in Russia is well known for its architecture. The place has picturesque views to capture. There are a few special spots that depict the opulence of 18th-century infrastructure and the beautiful oceans. The photography sites are limitless.

Río Lagartos, Mexico

This is a hidden gem for photographers, which many are not aware of. There is a bubblegum-coloured pink water that runs through the heap of white salts. People can see this through the water body in the lagoon.

Otway National Park, Australia

Visitors will get to witness the lush greenery and the hundreds of bird species at this place. This place in Australia is a gem to photographers as there are many spots that are picture-worthy. A few spots include Otway Waterfalls, Koala Bears, Cape Otway Lighthouse and the rainforest. This is truly a perfect picture-friendly destination in Australia, especially for nature photographers.

North Island, New Zealand

North Island is one such destination where every budding photographer may want to capture some beautiful clicks. Some important spots for photography here include the glowworm cave located in Waitomo. It mesmerises visitors with its scenic views.

Tuscany, Italy

There is something special in exploring the streets of Tuscany. The pleasant weather and the bright stone lanes make it an ideal destination for vacations. However, for people looking for photography places, there are several hot springs located in the area that will help to get some aerial views of the same.

