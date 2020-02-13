Top Luxury Trains In India For Travellers Who Prefer A Royal Ride

For many people, a train journey is more than just moving from one place to another; it is more of a feeling and an experience that creates memories. Trains have come a long way from the traditional notions they were built on. There are super-fast express trains that provide all kinds of luxuries to the travellers.

These new-age, uber-luxury trains are perfectly suitable for long and time taking train journeys – to enjoy and create memories. Some of the best luxury trains in India, according to several lifestyle portals, have been mentioned below.

Most Popular Luxury Trains in India

Maharajas' Express

This train is said to be one of the best luxury trains in India, which is being run by IRCTC. Also, World Travel Awards have earlier awarded it as the ‘World’s Leading Luxury Train’ consecutively for six years. The presidential suite on the train provides some of the facilities that are reminiscent of what you get in a five-star hotel! This train journey can be experienced on four different circuits covering over twelve destinations in northern and central India.

ALSO READ | Things to see in and around Lucknow for architecture enthusiasts

Palace on Wheels

Palace on wheels is said to be the original luxury train of India. The train started its operation in 1982, and its grandeur matches the trains that carried British royalties. The coaches of this train have been designed similar to those that existed during the British ruling era. In 2009, this train service that serves two states (starting from Delhi and covering top cities of Rajasthan) was refurbished as well as relaunched in 2009.

ALSO READ | Places to visit in Istanbul: Adana Ocakbasi and other spots for food enthusiasts

Royal Rajasthan on Wheels

This luxury train in India was started in 2009 as a successor to the popular Palace on Wheels. It has a course of journey running for seven days and eight nights, across several heritage sites of Rajasthan. It covers nearly the same destinations that its predecessor does (as far as Rajasthan state is concerned).

ALSO READ | Valentine's Day 2020: Perfect date ideas for adventure lovers

The Deccan Odyssey

The main reason for starting this train was amplifying the tourism rate in Maharashtra. The train was again based on the same model as that of Palace on Wheels. This train is being operated by MTDC and Indian Railways. It provides tourists with six different itineraries for a time period of 7 nights and 8 days, covering states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and more.

ALSO READ | Apartment Gardening: A step by step guide to set up your own urban farm

The Golden Chariot

It is one of the rare luxury trains in India that offers a trip down the southern part of India. The Golden Chariot mostly covers states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Pondicherry, and Goa, among others. The name of this train is given based on the Stone Chariot found in the Vitthala temple at Hampi.

The trains listed here provide some state-of-the-art luxury facilities for the tourists. They not only are a comfortable mode of transportation for tourism but are more suited for longer journeys. They make for great exteriors and extraordinary interiors.

Image Source - Unsplash by Andy Pearce