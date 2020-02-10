Top-rated Day Trips From Los Angeles To Make For A Romantic, Relaxing Getaway

The City of Los Angeles is a city in California and is the second-most populous city in the United States after New York City. Los Angeles is the cultural, financial, and commercial centre of Southern California. With a Mediterranean climate and ethnic diversity, the city is home to the biggest entertainment industry, Hollywood. A lot of tourists from all over the world flock to the USA and wish to see the city of Hollywood. Here is a list of places one must visit if they wish to make a one day trip to Los Angeles.

Santa Catalina Island

Within an hour’s drive of Los Angeles to Long Beach and another hour’s ferry ride, lies one of the most romantic places in California, the Santa Catalina Island. It lies southwest of Los Angeles. This place is known for its wildlife, dive sites, and Mt Orizaba, which is the highest peak there. Santa Catalina Island offers an enjoyable experience.

Read | Best Things To Do With Kids In Moscow When On A Family Vacation

Disneyland

Disneyland Park is the first of the two theme parks built at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. The theme park was built under the direct supervision of Walt Disney. Only 30 miles away from Los Angeles, Disneyland has a lot to offer. The world-famous amusement park is a delight for children and adults of all ages. It has restaurants, rides, shops, and people dressed up as Disney cartoon characters. It is an experience in its own.

Read | Las Vegas Casinos: All You Need To Know About The Entertainment Capital Of The World

Santa Barbara

About 100 miles north of Los Angeles, this balmy beach town is popularly known as American Riviera. The dramatic backdrop of the Santa Ynez Mountains offers a great getaway option for anyone who wants to relax and enjoy a romantic vibe. The place has handsome historic Spanish-buildings, tall palm trees, and miles of sandy shores.

Read | Los Angeles: Weekend Getaways Near LA That You Need To Plan Right Now

Joshua Tree National Park

Joshua Tree National Park is a vast protected area in southern California. It lies to the east of Los Angeles and is an almost three hour’s drive. It was established in the year 1994 and is spread across 794,000 acres. The park offers many trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding. The stony terrain makes it one of America’s best rock climbing destinations.

Read | Travel: Here Is A List Of Things To Do And Places To Visit In Los Angeles

Image Courtesy: Sterling Davis on Upsplash