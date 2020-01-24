Top Things To Do In Galle To Make The Most Of Your Vacation

Sri Lanka has been gaining immense popularity as a tourist destination. With its tropical forests, rich wildlife and other touristy things to do in Sri Lanka, one can definitely make this country their next holiday trip. Galle in Sri Lanka has become a popular tourist hub and sees a huge number of footfalls throughout the year. Here is a list of top things to do in Galle:

Galle Fort

If one is looking for the top things to do in Galle, then visiting Galle Fort is a must. Galle Fort in Sri Lanka is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city. It has a rich historical and architectural heritage. Galle Fort was first constructed in the late 16th century by the Portuguese but later fortified by the Dutch. The fort now houses a museum, picturesque villas, administrative offices, antique shops, cafes and stores. The Galle Fort is opened 24 hours and tourists can visit it anytime.

Dutch Reformed Church

One of the top things to do in Galle, Sri Lanka is taking a stroll around the Dutch Reformed Church. It is an ancient building located within the premises of Galle Fort. The Church dates back to the 18th century during the Dutch period. One can check out the many tombstones which date back to the 18th century. The floor of the Church is marked with gravestones while the pulpit is carved from the Malaysian wood, calamander. The timings for the Church is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spa at Unawatuna

Sri Lanka, especially Galle is famous for its many spas and wellness centers. One can go for a massage and get rid of all the stress and body toxins on their holiday. Having a spa session in Unawatuna is one of the top things to do in Galle. The spa therapy includes physiotherapy, body massage, face massage and deep tissue massage. Some spas also offer yoga and meditation packages. The timing at the Unawatuna Spa is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. or 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Image Source: Shutterstock