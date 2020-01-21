Hiroshima: Here's Where To Go And What To See In The 'Peace City'

Hiroshima has an excruciating history. The city represents destruction, tragedy, and peace. It is known across the world as the Peace City in which many peace meetings took place between several countries together.

The atomic bombings by the US affected nearly everything and the radiation continued to affect many lives, even today. However, now the city has recovered from the loss and is amongst the most modern cities in Japan. It is an excellent place for people who love history and want to know more about the bombings.

This city also represents the will of 'never giving up', filled with other scenic experiences. Here is a list of things you can do while visiting Hiroshima for the first time.

Atomic Bomb Dome

The Atomic Bomb Dome commemorates the atomic blasts that occurred in August 1945. The place remains the same ever since the tragedy. The infrastructure of the dome with the rubble and twisted metal presents the visitors with the immediate aftermath of the bombing.

Hiroshima Dome, which is also famously referred to as the Hiroshima Peace Memorial or Peace Park, is left to show the power and destruction of Nuclear weapons as a lesson to humanity. It is amongst the must-visit places in Japan. Located in Naka Ward, one can visit this place for free, anytime during the day.

The Peace Memorial Museum

The Peace Memorial Museum represents the tragedy and misery of Hiroshima during and after the atomic bombings done by the USA in Japan. The museum captures the ramifications and consequences of this inexplicable devastation.

The place portrays every bit of reality and the consequences faced by the citizens. It is an absolute place to visit for the people who yearn to understand what that atomic blast did to the Japanese people. It contains and showcases the deep analysis and a deeper insight into the events leading to, during and after the bombing in excruciating detail.

One can visit the place anytime between 8:30 AM to 5 PM daily and it is also located in the Naka Ward. The Museum is free for children and costs 50 Yen for adults per visit.

Itsukushima Shrine

The shrine is one of the most visited places in Hiroshima which is very well-known all across the globe for its scenic beauty. People from every corner of the world come to experience peace and serenity of the Itsukushima Shrine. The place is rich in architecture, filled with many historical bindings.

It is a place where a lot of traditional rites have been performed, and where people have been coming to worship for centuries. The shrine is considered to be sacred and so the island where is stands is under of the most protected places of the city. It was declared as a World Heritage Site in 1996.

During the high tides, the gate seems to be floating on water which makes it more interesting for the viewers. To experience the most peaceful, serene, and calm environment, it is advisable to visit in the morning. It is opened between 6:30 AM till 5 PM daily and to visit this place one has to pay a nominal amount of 300 Yen for adults and 100 Yen for children.

