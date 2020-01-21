Top Unusual Things That You Can Try In South Korea For An Experience Of A Lifetime

South Korea is the latest addition to the must-visit South Asian countries list, according to travel experts. Apart from the popular K-pop industry and the attractive glamour industry, the country offers many must-visit places. Here we list down some of the off-beat things that one can try in South Korea.

Go to a bathhouse

When in Korea, it is highly suggested that you visit the jjimjubang, which is a public spa space. There are separate bathhouses for men and women and it offers hot water and lukewarm water options. This offbeat activity is a must-try for the best Korean experience.

Themed coffee shops

The café culture in Korea is diverse, with idol and k-pop themed cafes to animal cafe lining its streets. There are unique cafés which serve coffee as well as allows you to spend quality time with dogs, cats and also owls. These cafes are located all over Seoul and Gangnam, the bustling high-cities in South Korea.

Dress in traditional Korean outfits

One can also slip into Hanbok’s, the traditional Korean attires worn by men as well as women. There are rental studios in large numbers nearby Gyeongbokgung palace from where one can rent these traditional outfits. There is free entry to the palace to the ones dressed in the traditional Korean outfits.

Try Nore-ae-bang

Nore-ae-bang is a Korean singing room where people can sing their favourite Korean pop songs. Here you can visit with a group of friends. Koreans participate in Nore-ae-bang during office gatherings, meet-ups and parties. Tourists can also try the space as it provides ample privacy and space for a group of people.

The night markets

There are attractive night markets in Seoul which offer cheap and affordable clothes, accessories and food items to try. Namely, Myeongdong Night Market, DDP which is a minute away from Dongdaemun Design Plaza and more. For a traditional market experience, one can visit the Gwangjang Market.

