Travel Destinations In India You Must Visit For A Memorable Holiday In 2020

The new year brings with it new aspirations and what you want is to do things that will help you push your boundaries and make yourself a better person. For all the wandering souls, it is the perfect time to follow a new travel bucket list for 2020. While the previous year was amazing for you, there are a few travel destinations that might be left unticked on the travel bucket list. Here is the list of places to travel in 2020 that will offer you some great memories for life:

Travel destinations in India to add to your travel bucket list

Paragliding in Bir Billing

One of the best travel destinations for paragliders in India, Bir Billing in India is an incredible place to visit in the northern region. You will be high on adrenaline as you glide from Billing which serves as the take-off point and Bir serves as the landing spot. Enjoy paragliding in Bir Billing, experience river crossing, rock climbing and more. Also, don't forget to visit the Bir tea factory.

Cruise in the backwaters of Kerala

Boasting an incredible coastline stretch, Kerala is not only one of the best travel destinations in India for solo travellers and families but is also one of the best destinations for honeymooners. A perfect blend of flora and fauna, Kerala offers you everything you need for an ideal vacation. Don't forget to attend the Kathakali dance performance, tour the tea factories and take a houseboat ride in the backwaters and get an ayurvedic massage.

Take a view of the scenic peaks at Kausani

Known to be one of the best travel destinations in India, Kausani is perched at a height of 1800 meters approximately above the sea level. You will get to see the mystical sunrise at Nanda Devi also get to explore trekking at Adi Kailash and not to mention the incredible bird watching at this place. Witnessing a sunrise from Kausani is a must experience that you must add to your travel bucket list.

Explore the wildlife and birdlife at Dandeli

Located in the northern region of Karnataka, Dandeli houses one of the largest wildlife sanctuaries in India. Being a natural habitat for various wildlife like tigers, elephants, and leopards, Dandeli houses hundreds of species of birds. This makes Dandeli one of the perfect travel destinations for nature lovers. Indulge in various water sports at this place like river rafting, canoeing, and kayaking at Dandeli.

