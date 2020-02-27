Travelling With Pets Could Get Tricky In India, Here's All You Need To Know About It

India is country that has a lot to offer to a tourist. But many people not only love to travel with their family and friends but with their pets as well. Travelling with pets can be a bit tricky when rules for the entry of these differ from place to place in India. So here are some things you need to know while travelling with pets in India.

Things to know while traveling with pets

1. Flying your pet

Airlines like Jet Airways, Air India, Vistara, and Spice Jet all allow their passengers' pets on board. But IndiGo and Air Costa only allow service animals for people with disabilities on board. Most of the pet regulations are similar around most of the airlines. For example, pets who are below 8-12 weeks are not allowed to fly. Certain cross-breed animals, pregnant animals, aggressive dog breeds, etc. are also not allowed on board.

2. Visiting the vet

Before even boarding a plane, certain documents from the vet are also necessary. Documents such as health certificates, a letter stating that the pet is ready to fly and a list of vaccinations given to the pet are necessary.

3. Travelling by train

Train travel is one of the cheapest and most hassle-free options for travelling with pets. But travelling with pets on the train is not as easy as it seems to be. Even though the chances of motion sickness are less even a minor objection regarding the pet can lead to your pet travelling in the luggage van.

4. Hotels and lodging

Once you arrive at your destination with your chosen means of transportation it is important to consider the right kind of lodging. Double-check on whether you have chosen a pet-friendly hotel or not. Also, make sure you specify all necessary details about your pet to the hotel management in advance.

