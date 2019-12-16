Trip To Bruges: The Top 3 Dishes One Must Try Out While In The City

The city of Bruges is known not just for its beautiful tourist spots but also for its Belgian treats. The Belgian city is famous for its beautiful scenic places, its canals, cobbled streets, and medieval buildings. The city is known for its fishing and European trade. There are tons of people who come to this beautiful city and savour the delicious treats. From the famous waffles to fries, and chocolate-covered strawberries, the city has so much more to offer. The cafes and restaurants in Bruges are filled with quirky decor and delicious treats that are definitely a must-try for any visitors.

1) Belgian Waffles

When on your trip to Bruges one must definitely try the world-famous Belgian waffles here. The waffles are huge and fluffy. They are decorated with a number of toppings comprising of fresh fruits, chocolates, sprinkles, and fresh cream. Places like Fred's Belgian Waffles & Ice Cream, Lizzie's Waffles are some of the best restaurants in Bruges to try some hot and crispy waffles.

2) Belgian Frites

These are nothing but deep-fried fries. They are one of the best dishes to try in Bruges. The different sauces add a slight kick to the dish and make the experience wonderful. The frites here are available all across the city in many cafes and restaurants. Places like Chez Vincent, Frituur Bosrand, and The Potato Bar are some of the best restaurants in Bruges to try some hot and crispy fries.

3) Carbonade flamande

This Belgian dish is prepared with sweet-sour beef and onion stew which is prepared using beer. The dish is later garnished with thyme, bay leaves, and mustard. Mushrooms and served with spiced bread. The Belgian dishes are quite large and one must come on an empty stomach to try everything. Gruuthuse Hof, The Olive Tree Brugge, and the Le Chef et Moi are among the best restaurants in Bruges.

