Weeked Trip To Doha? Here's A List Of Places To Include In Your Itinerary

Doha is the capital city of Qatar. It is one of the beautiful places to travel and explore. If you have a weekend off, you must spend it here for an amazing travel experience. So, here is a list of places to visit and explore in Doha for a weekend.

Also read | Top Things To Do In South Korea: Places In Seoul That You Should Add To Your Bucket List

Here's how to spend a weekend in Qatar’s capital city

Museum of Islamic Art

The Museum of Islamic Art is situated in the MIA Park of the Doha waterfront. It is an architectural gem and is one of the best places to visit in Doha. This museum is designed by the popular architect, I.M. Pei, and this is the largest collection of Islamic art in the world. The interiors of this museum are breath-taking and majestic to look at. The geometric patterns of the Museum of Islamic Art make these places the best place to visit in the city.

Timings: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Also read | Explore Doha In Two Days | Here Are Must-experience Things In The City

Corniche

Another popular and amazing place here is the Doha Corniche. This is a famous location among walkers, bikers, and joggers. Corniche is a waterfront walkway that redesigned Doha’s coastline in the late 1970s and early 1980s. A perfect abode for exercising in the morning, that also attracts a crowd who are looking for outstanding views of the city’s skyline and eyewitness attractive sunsets in the evening.

Also read | Qatar Emir Names New Prime Minister From Within Royal Court

Souq Waqif

If you are planning a trip to Doha, do not miss the popular and one-stop place for shopping, i.e Souq Wafiq. You can admire the architectural marvels, shop for embroideries, spices, perfumes, and walk down the alleys. You will love to explore this market and keep shopping as long as you want to. This place can make your weekend amazing and worth-spending.

Timings: 7.30 AM to 12.30 PM, and 3.30 PM to 10:00 PM

Katara Cultural Village

Katara Cultural Village is a famous place situated on the eastern coast between West Bay and The Pearl. It is one of the best places to explore in Doha on a weekend, as there are some huge events like the Doha Tribeca Film Festival, TEDx Doha, and Ajyal Youth Film Festival and many more. To admire the beautiful destination, you can take a look and get a feel of a traditional Qatari Al Fareej.

Timings: Open 24 Hours

Also read | Things To Do In Delhi This Weekend For A Fun Evening Out With Friends And Family