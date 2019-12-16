Trip To Venice: Here's A List Of Some Of The Best Things To Do In Venice

The Italian city of Venice has been on almost everyone's go-to list. The breathtaking pictures of the city have been all over social media. Most travelers have Venice as the must-visit place on their list and there are a good amount of reasons why. Venice is one city that is built on more than 100 small islands in a lagoon in the Adriatic Sea. The city has literally no roads and has only canals that connect places. The Grand Canal is one of the breathtaking places to see in Venice along with many others. Listed below are the some of the best things to do in Venice:

READ:Budget Trip To Alleppey: Visit 'Venice Of The East' Without Burning A Hole In Pocket

Trip to Venice: Things to do in Venice

1) Ponte di Rialto

This is one bridge in Venice that is breathtaking and picture-worthy. Venice is flooded with picturesque places but the Ponte di Rialto beats them all. This bridge is on the Grand Canal and it connects San Marco and San Polo districts of Venice. Initially, the bridge was wooden but after an incident where the bridge collapsed a new one made of stone was created. One of the best things to do in Venice is to come to the Ponte di Rialto and take great pictures and do some shopping at the many petite shops situated all around the bridge.

READ:Venice Tide Barriers Pass Another Test, But Skeptics Remain

2) Venice Lido

When thinking of things to do in Venice, there are some great places to visit like St. Mark’s Basilica, the St. Mark’s Square and many other places but few are like Venice Lido. This quiet and serene place island creates a barrier between Venice and the Adriatic Sea. It also has a peaceful beach that is not very crowded in comparison to the Grand Canal. This beautiful place also has many residential areas, shops, restaurants, and hotels around.

READ:Venice Rejects Referendum On Splitting From Its Sister City Mestre

3) San Giorgio Maggiore

This is another great island to visit when on a vacation in Venice. This island lies a little far from the main Grand Canal region. The Palladian church is one of the important tourist attractions here along with the bell tower. One can reach this island through the Vaporetto or a private water taxi. One must visit the Monastery and climb the campanile for some great views and pictures.