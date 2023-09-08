Last Updated:

Triund To Kedarkantha: Treks In India For Beginners

Explore treks in India for beginners. From lush forests to frozen lakes, adventure awaits in the Himalayas.

Triund, Himachal Pradesh: A Walk in the Woods
Nestled near McLeod Ganj, the Triund trek is an ideal introduction to trekking. It is an easy hike through lush green forests with the stunning Dhauladhar Range forming its view.

Deoriatal-Chandrashila: A Six-Day Adventure
The Deoriatal-Chandrashila trek, a six-day adventure, culminates in the breathtaking Chandrashila summit, rewarding trekkers with a 360-degree view of the majestic Himalayan ranges.

Kuari Pass: Up Close with Nature's Majesty
Trek through the Kuari Pass for a close-up of Mt Nanda Devi and Dronagiri. Oak forests and Gorson Bugyal meadows offer breathtaking vistas.

Brahmatal: Winter Wonderland for Beginners
If you're up for a winter adventure, Brahmatal is the trek for you. This winter wonderland boasts frozen lakes, snow-laden forests and jaw-dropping views of Mt Trishul and Nanda Ghunti.

Kedarkantha: A Crowd Favourite
Kedarkantha is one of the most popular treks, attracting adventurers from far and wide. It can get crowded in winter, but in other seasons, you'll find peace and tranquillity amidst nature's beauty.

Ali Bedni Bugyal: A Taste of Expedition
Ali Bedni Bugyal offers a taste of what a full-fledged expedition might look like. This trek route boasts some of the most pristine meadows in the country, surrounded by stunning landscapes.

Phulara Ridge
Phulara Ridge is tailored for nuanced trekkers who appreciate the rarity of splendid ridge walks. As you traverse this route, you'll fall in love with the adventure all over again.

Valley of Flowers
The Valley of Flowers trek, a 6-day journey, is a beloved, ancient trail in India. It provides a gentler mountain experience compared to tougher treks.

Har Ki Dun-Ruinsara Tal
The Har Ki Dun-Ruinsara Tal trek, though challenging on the legs with long hours of walking, offers unmatched serenity and stunning vistas. The effort is truly rewarded.

