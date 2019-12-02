Turkey: Exploring The Beautiful Towns Along The Turquoise Coast

The Turquoise Coast consists of some of the largest attractions to visit. With pretty beaches and mountains and prettier local sights, it is also one of the most beautiful coasts to explore. Here are the spots one should definitely explore when on a tour of the Turquoise Coast.

Exploring the Turquoise coast of Turkey

Alanya

After Antalya, Alanya is Turkey’s largest Mediterranean coast. The fine beaches of the place are the town’s biggest attraction. There is a stalactite-dripping Damlatas cave to explore along with quaint Ottoman houses and the Alanya Castle. The town has its history stretching back to the Roman era and earlier.

Belek

About 25 miles east of Antalya, Belek is a luxury resort area. It owes its appeal to its beautifully landscaped 5-star hotels, beaches and nearby ancient sites. Due to the rich fronting farmland, it attracts golfers and their families in droves.

Antalya

One of Turkey’s fastest-growing cities, the place has a year-round nightlife and is blessed with 300 days of sunshine. People prefer to stay in Antalya's walled quarter Kaleici when they visit. There are many ancient cites to explore including Perge, Termessor and the Archaeological Museum. One can also visit the pretty Mermerli Beach. The city has dozens of bars, clubs, and restaurants usually filled with more locals than holiday-makers.

Adrasdan

Today, this town is free from mass tourism and completely relies on independent holidaymakers and Turks from the cities. Apart from walking the Lycian way, there are various other things one can do here. Towards the north is the Tahtah cable car which takes the visitors to the top of Mt. Olympos.

Fethiye

Despite the inroads of tourism, this town has retained much of its Turkish character as the market center for truckloads of fruits and veggies from the fertile hinterland. Most of the visitors come from out of town to shop at this place. Above Fethiye is the route to one of Turkey’s most photographed beaches, the striking Lagoon of Oludeniz. Near the lagoon is Faralya, built on an olive and pine-clad mountainside above plunging, a beach-fronted Butterfly Valley.

