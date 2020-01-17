Udaipur Bicycle Parade 2020: Here Are All The Event Details You Need To Know About

Bicycle Parade aims at creating a pedal revolution and popularising cycling across India. This Bicycle Parade can be organized by any clubs or groups in their respective areas or towns. This Bicycle Parade in Udaipur can be joined by thousands of people to set a world record and participate in this mission. In Udaipur, Govind Kharol from the Udaipur Bindas Cycling Group announced that the Bicycle Parade will begin from Fatehsagar and again to reach Fatehsagar via Tiger Hill, Pratap Gaurav Kendra, Treasure Town via Mumbai Market, Mahakaleshwar Temple, and Rani Road.

Also read | Prarambh 2020: All You Need To Know About The Upcoming Business Festival In Udaipur

About the Udaipur Bicycle Parade 2020

What about the Guinness world record?

As per the fact, there is a Guinness World Record that this Bicycle Parade is breaking while conducting an event at multiple locations in the country. The following are the details of it.

Guinness World Record Name:- Most people participating in Bicycle Parades Simultaneously (Multiple Venues)

The most people participating in bicycle parades simultaneously in multiple venues is 1,36,411 participants. This was achieved in an event organized by the Government of Thailand at 77 locations across Thailand, on 16 August 2015.



The Guinness world record is for the number of participants that participate in this event and there are no other guidelines such as cycling in a single line, or maintaining a consistent speed, etc. unlike the event in Kochi. Reportedly, more evidence has to be collected and sent to Bicycle ParadeTM to submit it to the Guinness World record.

Also read | Udaipur World Music Festival To Be Held In February 2020, Details Here

What does an individual get out of this Bicycle Parade 2020?

A participant of this Bicycle Parade 2020 in Udaipur, will proudly wear the same official jersey worn by all the participants of Bicycle ParadeTM Kochi. However, the logo depicting the location would obviously be different.

Everyone will be appreciated with a certificate of Participation and Medal from the Bicycle ParadeTM. If the challenge is successful after an evaluation of the Evidence in a few working days, each participant will get a Guinness World RecordTM Certificate and Medal too.

The Bicycle Parade team shall pass on the Evidence Review guidelines from Guinness World record at the appropriate time.

The team also takes care of your food and refreshments.

Also read | All You Need To Know About The Nature Literature Festival In Udaipur

Bicycle Parade 2020, Udaipur Event details

Event date: 26-January- 2020

Registrations website: https://allevents.in/udaipur/bicycle-parade-2020-udaipur/200018437224415

Location: Udaipur

City: Udaipur, RJ

Timing of the event: Morning 9:00 am (start time)

Also read | Exciting Things To Do In Udaipur In 2020 For Tourists Of All Ages