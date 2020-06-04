Uffizi Gallery Reopens In Italy's Florence; No More Than 450 Guests Allowed In At A Time

Italy has been among the worst-affected countries by the coronavirus outbreak this year. However, the government has been easing the lockdown from the past few weeks, and amid this, vital components of Italy's tourism industry are opening up again. One of the most visited museums in Italy, the Uffizi Galleries (Uffizi Gallery or Galleria degli Uffizi) in Florence, has reopened after three months and art lovers could not be more excited.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Italy To Reopen Museums As Country Eases Lockdown Restrictions

Art lovers rejoice as museums reopen in Italy

Many art enthusiasts visiting the Uffizi Galleries in Italy have more than one reason to be happy. Firstly, many are happy that their favourite museums are once again open for them to visit. In addition to this, many are relieved as the won't have to push through crowds all thanks to the new rules of social distancing that have been established on account of the pandemic and are also likely to remain in place for some time.

ALSO READ | Italy Faces Worst Recession Since World War II Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Eike Schmidt, the director of Uffizi Galleries revealed in a recent interview that only a bare minimum of 450 people are allowed at a time in these galleries from now on. He also spoke about how the art museums lost about one million visitors during the lockdown. As a result, the art museums lost out on revenue worth 12 million euros during the lockdown. The Uffizi Galleries host masterpieces like Botticelli’s Birth of Venus among the many others. Eike Schmidt also added that the country is not expecting tourists in large numbers to visit Italy until 2021.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus Pandemic: Italy Releases Voluntary Contact Tracing App

The director also added that social distancing will also mean the beginning of a new era in the art experience. He added that when one is not pushed through the crowds, they can experience the emotions that these masterpieces transmit in peace. This will surely further elevate the experience of art enthusiasts that come to these galleries.

Similarly, the popular Vatican museums have reopened once again for visitors. Many people rejoiced as they experienced lesser crowds there as well. This was a rare opportunity for many visitors who came back to the Vatican museums. Additionally, visitors to the Vatican museums can now see the work of Raphael after several years of restoration. The Vatican had initially planned to unveil the work in April, but it had to be shunned due to the coronavirus outbreak.

ALSO READ | Florence's World Famous Museum Reopens