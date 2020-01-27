UNESCO Sites In Assam That You Must Be Aware Of And Visit Soon

Assam is popular for its one-horned Rhinos, food, festivals, culture and its rich heritage. There are 37 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India. Two of these World Heritage UNESCO sites are in Assam - Kaziranga Wildlife Sanctuary and Manas Wildlife Sanctuary. Let's take a brief look at these places in Assam.

Kaziranga Wildlife Sanctuary

The Kaziranga Wildlife Sanctuary is located in the province of Assam in India and is among the most important tourist attractions. Its unique natural environment is why it was being named as one of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India. In 1908, it was named as a reserved forest in order to preserve the population of the rhinoceros that inhabit the area. The park is home to two-thirds of the world's great one-horned rhinoceros, making it a World Heritage site. In 1950, it was renamed to its current name and was named a national park in 1974. This area is most notable for being the habitat of the largest population of the Indian one-horned rhinoceros, as well as several other species of mammals and birds.

Manas Wildlife Sanctuary

Manas Wildlife Sanctuary is located in the State of Assam in North-East India. Covering an area of 39,100 hectares, it spans the Manas river and is bounded to the north by the forests of Bhutan. This site is located within the plains in Manas River and the foothill of the Himalayas. This sanctuary is a safe haven to various plant species and threatened species of mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians.

The property is a wildlife sanctuary and its main focus is to maintain the integrity of the property as a natural area. After it was declared as a reserved forest, it was elevated into a sanctuary until it was included in the “Project Tiger” wherein the sanctuary was developed into a tiger reserve. It was also named as one of the World Heritage Sites in Danger but was restored after extensive conservation efforts in 2011.