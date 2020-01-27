UNESCO Sites In Bihar That You Must Visit To Explore The Rich Cultural Heritage Of India

There are some special and UNESCO World Heritage sites that one must surely visit in Bihar. These sites have huge natural or cultural value, historical or aesthetic significance. These UNESCO sites have an abundance of natural or anthropological wealth. Some of these iconic UNESCO sites in Bihar are listed below:

UNESCO sites in Bihar to visit and know the culture and heritage of India

Mahabodhi Temple Complex

The Mahabodhi Temple complex is a popular UNESCO site in Bihar. It is a Buddhist pilgrimage and a homage-paying site in Bodh Gaya. The original structure of the Mahabodhi temple complex was built by the great Mauryan Emperor Ashoka, a devout believer, and patron of the Buddhist faith, in around 260 BC. It is one of the most important destinations in the 4-point Buddhist pilgrimage route. There is a museum beside the temple that houses many of its valuable, dated relics. All the work of art discoveries in the area is legally secured under the Treasure Trove Act of 1878. The structure of this Mahabodhi temple is one of the most emulated ones, across the world.

Image courtesy: @krishna.athreya

Nalanda Mahavihara

One of the most important UNESCO sites of Bihar is the Nalanda Mahavihara University. This university contains all the archaeological remains of an ancient monastery-cum-educational institution, some of which date back as early as the 3rd century BCE. This UNESCO site includes stupas, shrines, viharas and surviving artworks built in stone and metal. Nalanda University has the peculiarity of being one of the most ancient universities in the Indian subcontinent. This place was a hub of learning for over eight centuries.

Image courtesy: @rosinaaaaaa

Buddhist Remains at Kushinagar (Tentative)

Kushinagar is that site where Lord Buddha had attained Mahaparinirvana, and this site is now declared as the best UNESCO site in Bihar. It is considered as one of the most essential Buddhist pilgrimages sites from the four important ones, and also an international Buddhist center. There are three major remains at the site: Kushinagar, which is the main site, the Matha-Kuar shine, and the cremation stupa of Buddha. As per tales, Ashoka had built this stupa and pilgrimage site to mark Buddha’s Parinirvana in Kushinagar, after that the Hindu Gupta rulers assisted him greatly to expand, proliferate and elaborate its building a temple devoted to Buddha including the reclining statue of him.

Image courtesy: @sacredpath108

