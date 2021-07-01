Uttarakhand Govt Opens 'Valley Of Flowers' For Visitors In Order To Improve Tourism

The state government has opened the 'Valley of Flowers' in Chamoli district to visitors in an effort to improve the tourism sector in Uttarakhand. Tourists who wish to visit the valley must provide a negative RT-PCR report and follow all COVID-19 protocols in effect throughout the state. The administration has authorized tourists to enter the 'Valley of Flowers' in Chamoli, according to Amit Kanwar, Divisional Forest Officer, Kedarnath Wildlife Division. This season, Kanwar said that 50 different flower species have been discovered.

U'khand opens 'Valley of Flowers' for visitors

Amit Kanwar, Divisional Forest Officer, Kedarnath Wildlife Division noted, "With 50 species of flowers at the 'Valley of Flowers' this season, tourists will be allowed on the basis of a negative RT-PCR report. They will have to abide by COVID-appropriate behaviour."

Valley of Flowers National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the two core zones of the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve (the other being Nanda Devi National Park). It covers an area of 87 square kilometres in the Chamoli district. Orchids, poppies, primulas, marigolds, daisies, and anemones are among the exotic blooms found at the Valley of Flowers National Park. The Valley, which is near the Himalayan peaks, also has sub-alpine woods of birch and rhododendron.

COVID curfew in Uttarakhand

The COVID curfew in Uttarakhand has been extended till July 6 by the Tirath Singh government, with additional relaxation. The curfew will be in effect from 6 am on June 29 until 6 am on July 6, according to Chief Secretary Om Prakash. Shops and business facilities are now allowed to operate six days a week under the new guidelines. Shops and business establishments in Mussoorie and Nainital are now allowed to open on Sundays. On Tuesday, the marketplaces in the respective towns will be closed.

People wishing to visit Uttarakhand must first register on the smart city portal and bring a negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test report that is no more than 72 hours old. If they want to visit the hill areas, even people who live in the lowlands will have to follow the same laws. Gyms are allowed to open with a 50% occupancy rate. Coaching centres for job seekers are also permitted to open with a 50% occupancy rate. Shopping malls, movie theatres, educational institutions, and training institutes will all be closed.

Picture Credit: ANI