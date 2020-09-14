Uttarakhand Launches 'Tourist Incentive Coupon' Scheme; Offers Rs 1000 Or 25% Discount

The Uttarakhand government has announced a unique scheme called 'Tourist Incentive Coupon' in order to boost tourism and attract tourists in the state. Under this project, tourists coming to Uttrakhand will get Rs. 1000 or 25 percent reduction on their accommodation thus making this an ideal opportunity for travellers and tourists to explore Uttrakhand's prominent holiday destinations.

Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj announced the launch of the scheme in the state. Tourists can avail the offer in the coming days and it will only be applicable to those who do a three-day online booking at any hotel or homestay in the state. The Uttarakhand tourism department is giving out these discount coupons to improve tourism in the mountain state.

The state government informed that under the tourism booster scheme, Rs. 1000 or 25 percent reduction in the accommodation charges per day whichever is less, will be provided to the tourists visiting the state. The discount will be provided for 3 days stay. The Scheme is to be tested as a pilot project for 1 month and will be then extended further for 2 more months based on the response.

Char-Dham yatra pilgrims too can avail the discount

Furthermore, the tourists are required to register themselves on the government portal under tourist category in order to avail of the discount coupon. Once the registration is completed and successful the tourists will be able to use the coupon during their stay in a hotel or homestay in the tourist spots of the state. Pilgrims of the Char-Dham yatra too can avail of this discount.

The pilot project decision was taken at a cabinet meeting

Recently, the decision on the pilot project was finalised at a Cabinet meeting. During the meeting, the government also discussed refunding tourists, who had advance bookings at the famous Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve as the national park is still closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Tourism is one of the major sources of revenue for the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand and draws a significant number of tourists from across the country and globe every year. However this year the pandemic situation has adversely affected the state's economy.

