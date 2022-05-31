Uttarakhand: Tourists, Govt & Non-Govt Agencies Organize Cleanliness Drive Near Kedarnath

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concerns over the waste dumps amid the 'Char Dham Yatra', tourists along with government and non-government agencies organized a cleanliness drive near Kedarnath Dham, Uttarakhand. On May 29, PM Modi, in his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', urged people to ensure that the surroundings are kept clean.

Speaking about the same, Mayur Dixit, District Magistrate Rudraprayag said that it "will continuously monitor the situation of waste management."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, taking to Twitter, had also shared PM Modi's message of cleanliness to the pilgrims visiting Char Dham in the 89th Mann Ki Baat programme, encouraging devotees to support the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

PM Modi urges devotees to ensure cleanliness during Char Dham Yatra

"The holy pilgrimage of Char Dham in Uttarakhand is currently underway. Thousands of devotees are taking part in Char Dham Yatra and especially going to the Kedarnath Temple. But, I have also seen that some devotees were disappointed after they came across filth on route to Kedarnath. Going on a holy pilgrimage and coming across a heap of filth is not right," PM Modi said. He also mentioned that several pilgrims have also been cleaning the nearby areas where they are staying during the Yatra.

The Indian Premier also added, "Just as pilgrimage is important, ‘teertha sewa’ is also crucial. I would also say that without ‘teertha sewa’, a pilgrimage is also incomplete. There are many people in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand who are engaged in the ‘sadhana’ of cleanliness and service."

He also lauded the efforts of Manoj Bainjwal, who hails from Rudra Prayad. "Apart from running the campaign for cleanliness, he is also engaged in making holy places plastic-free. Surendra Bagwadi, hailing from Guptkashi, has also made cleanliness his life mantra. In Guptkashi, he regularly runs cleanliness programmes, and, I have learned that he has also named this campaign as ‘Mann Ki Baat’," he said.

Sharing an example, the PM mentioned Champa Devi from Devar village, who has been teaching waste management to the women of the village. He said that Champa Devi has also planted numerous trees and that she has created a forest full of greenery through sheer hardwork.

"Wherever we go, let us maintain the dignity of these pilgrimage sites. Purity, cleanliness and a pious environment… we should never forget these and for that, it is imperative that we abide by the resolution of cleanliness. A few days later, the world will celebrate the 5th of June as ‘Environment Day’. We should run positive environment campaigns around us and this is a never-ending task. This time, you should join everyone together – you should certainly make some effort for cleanliness and tree plantation. Plant a tree yourself and inspire others too," PM Modi stated.

Char Dham Yatra for devotees began on May 3, on the special occasion of Akshay Tritiya. Kedarnath re-opened on May 6, and Badrinath on May 8.