Valentine's Day 2020: Weekend Getaway For Couples Around Mumbai

Valentine's Day has passed by and couples were seen having an amazing time together. But some couples could not plan their special day as it was on a weekday. However, the weekend is here and one can take their special one on a weekend getaway in and around Mumbai. Take a look at how one can spend quality time with their partner in Mumbai by attending different events.

Lonavala and Khandala

One of the most popular hill stations just hours away from Mumbai, Lonavala and Khandala is one of the most romantic hill stations for couples. Bollywood also finds these places highly romantic. You can reach there and enjoy your time sight-seeing, relaxing in your resort or hotel, or simply taking in the beautiful landscapes of the hill stations. It will be a romantic and relaxing Valentine's Day weekend getaway.

Alibaug

The place well known for its beaches and forts, Alibaug is the perfect alternative for Mumbaikars looking for less crowded beaches. Just hours from the metropolitan city, it is a famous tourist attraction and a tropical paradise for couples. Sunset is the best time to visit the beaches at Alibaug.

Mahabaleshwar

Covered with cloudy hills and plush greenery, Mahabaleshwar is another place in the Western Ghats that needs to be visited to know the essence of natural beauty. A popular holiday spot and a romantic destination, it has resorts that offer stay packages large enough to keep you engaged the whole weekend.

(Image courtesy: Canva)