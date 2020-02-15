Valentine's Day 2020: Weekend Getaway Ideas For Couples In Hyderabad

February is considered to be the month of love with Valentine's week falling in this month, especially Valentine's Day. There might be a lot of couples who would have missed out on celebrating this day of togetherness with their lovers. However, it is often said that 'better late than never,' hence it is never too late to celebrate love and you can always make it up to your better half with a special date.

So, if you are looking out for some date ideas in Hyderabad to spend some time with the love of your life, then here are some suggestions for Valentine's Day weekend getaway 2020 in Hyderabad.

Also Read | Day Trip Around Hyderabad: Offbeat Places To Spend Time With Family And Friends

Valentine's Day weekend 2020 ideas for a perfect date in Hyderabad

1) Shreya Ghoshal's live concert

Shreya Ghoshal is one of the most iconic and popular singers of Bollywood who has sung several romantic songs throughout her career. The Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai singer is coming to Hyderabad today, i.e. February 15, 2020, for a live concert 7 pm onwards which will be held at Vyas Nagar Road, Narsingi, Hyderabad, Telangana 500075, India. The ticket for the concert costs around Rs 999 per person.

Also Read | Resorts In Hyderabad That Are Couple-friendly & Are A Must-visit On Valentine's Day

2) Lagori - Live In Concert

The famous classical-pop band Lagori Music is also in the city this week. They have a live concert too, on Sunday, i.e. February 16, 2020, 8 pm onwards. The concert is organised at Old Mumbai Highway, Financial District, Gowlidoddy, Hyderabad, Telangana 500075, India, while the ticket for the concert costs around Rs 799 per person.

Also Read | Dance Classes In Hyderabad For All The Dance Lovers And Enthusiasts In The City

3) Jab Sheher Hamara Sota Hai

If you are an avid admirer of plays then this one is surely your catch. Jab Sheher Hamara Sota Hai is a Hindi play which is organised at TSIIC Park, Opposite to HSBC Phase 2, HITEC City, Hyderabad, Telangana 500081, India. The play is 1 hour 30 minutes long and written by eminent actor, music director, lyricist, singer and scriptwriter Piyush Mishra. It is designed and directed by Jay Jha. The ticket for the play costs around Rs 200 per person.

Also Read | Valentine's Day 2020: Online Flower Delivery In Hyderabad To Send Love To Your Partner