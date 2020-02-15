Valentine's Day 2020: Weekend Getaway Places In Kolkata That You Should Check Out

Did you miss spending quality time with your special someone this Valentines Day? Here are some suggestions where you can go to have a weekend getaway with your special someone in Kolkata. Use this weekend to have a relaxing quality time with your partner by visiting these places.

Suggestions for a weekend getaway in Kolkata:

Themed restaurant

There is a restaurant called Paris Cafe in the southern Kolkata where you can take your partner for an amazing dessert experience. The cafe is themed just like a Parisian cafe and even the desserts are available in varied options. From Rainbow Cake, Macaroon, Mushroom Crepe, to Chicken steak, one can find dishes from many cuisines here.

Venue: Block EP XI-I, South City Pinnacle, Sector 5, Salt Lake, Kolkata

Eco Park

For all the nature lovers who just find a way to spend their free time near nature, this is the perfect place for you for your Valentine's weekend getaway. With water sports and scenic natural attractions serve as a popular spot for all the nature and adventure enthusiasts, one can even go for kayaking, zorbing, and boating as well.

Venue: Major Arterial Road (South-East), Action Area II, New Town, Kolkata

Stand up Comedy shows at Open House

There are three standup comedy shows that you can visit this weekend. Pratyush Chaubey would be performing at the Open House for today and tomorrow. The tickets are priced at Rs. 400. Punit Pania will be performing a skit called Gainfully Employed tomorrow, February 16 at 7:00 pm. The tickets are priced at Rs. 349. All shows can be booked via Bookmyshow for all these standup comedy shows.

Venue: Open House, 7th floor, Air Conditioned Market, 1, Shakespeare Sarani Road, Kankaria Estates, Park Street Area, Kolkata, West Bengal 700071, India

