Vegas To LA Day Trips: Itinerary, Attractions On The Way And More

Las Vegas to Los Angeles is one of the most popular travel routes taken by tourists. After experiencing everything that the party hub of the USA has to offer, one can plan their trip to Los Angeles for a meet and greet with the celebrities. Here are a few details for Vegas to LA day trips:

Transport for Vegas to LA day trips

The distance from Las Vegas to LA is 434 kilometres. Driving takes around four hours thirty-five minutes. The most direct and easy routes to LA from Vegas are I-215, I-10 or I-605. However, before embarking on the road trip, one is advised to check the status of the road on California Highway between LA and Vegas at the Department of Transportation website.

As recently as 2017, there were reports of snow and ice in the mountain pass. One needs to enter each highway number separately to read about road repairs or closures.

Also Read: Day Trips To Rome: Best Ways To Visit And Experience Italian Culture

One can also avail a flight for Vegas to LA day trips as it will save a lot of time. The flight time is roughly one hour ten minutes. The flight fare is also relatively cheaper, being only a little more than the bus fare. The fare might be even less if one books the tickets a month in advance.

Buses are also a cheaper option for Vegas to LA day trips. There is a lot of bus companies which provide transportation like Greyhound (five to seven hours), Megabus (5.5 hours), GotoBus (five hours), Flexibus (six hours) and Amtrak (six to eight hours). However, the bus journey is long and tedious and also limited in options.

Also Read: Hippie Places In India Where One Can Go To Enjoy The Typical Hippie Culture

What to see on the road during Vegas to LA day trips

There are a lot of tourist attractions on the way from Vegas to LA which one should definitely visit if they are driving. About 15 miles south of Vegas, there is the Seven Magic Mountains.

There are also other tourist spots like Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame, The Pioneer Saloon, The Desperado Roller Coaster, Bonnie & Clyde’s Death Car, World’s Tallest Thermometer, The Mad Greek Café, tesla Supercharger and many more.

Also Read: Deerfield Lights Are A Major Holiday Destination For Tourists, Read Here For Details

What to see on Vegas to LA day trips

The first and foremost on the to-do list of Vegas to LA day trips must be a hike to the Hollywood Hills. The whole hike takes two and a half hours which includes local stories and panoramic views of Los Angeles.

The next on the list must be the Griffith Observatory which has exhibits and exhibitions of our solar system. If time permits, one can also purchase a ticket for the planetary show. Brunch is next on the list which is a typical LA thing.

Eateries on the West 3rd Street include delis, organic salad spots, coffee shops and taco stops. The last on the list of things to do in LA is explore the Venice beach.

Also Read: Things To Do Near Schiphol Airport In Amsterdam During A Layover