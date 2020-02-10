Venice Carnival 2020: 5 Things To Do To Rejoice This Grand Event

The Venice Carnival is a grandeur event filled with numerable activities, colours and events. This grand affair runs for two weeks and features world-famous parades, concerts and markets. People visit this Italian city from all over the world to witness and rejoice this annual grand party. You can wear anything between vibrant costumes to simple clothes to tune in with the crowd.

As the dusk breaks, Venice features dancing lights, elated people and joyful evenings.

The Venice Carnival is a glamorous affair. This year, it has started from February 8 and will end on February 25. This event was popular in the 18th century. However, it was revived in 1979 and is a magnet to people from different countries and cultures.

Here are ways to make the most of this event

Choose your favourite outfit



You can dress up as anything for the Venice Carnival. From gathering inspiration from your favourite superhero to imitating a cowboy, you can go for any costume. You can also twist your regular wear by adding a funky touch to it. Moreover, many brands offer special footwears and outfits for this occasion.

Your outfit is incomplete without a mask



Masks have a historical significance related to this grand party. For Venice Carnival, choose among a host of mask options. To get perfectly ready for the carnival, a mask is a must-wear. It completes your look. Handcrafted paper Mache marks are also available. However, you can opt for the one in which you are comfortable to chat and eat.

Free of cost events



You cannot miss spectacular events and activities. But Venice Carnival 2020 might make your wallets empty. Therefore, to avoid thinking about spending much, here are various activities available to everyone for free. You can enjoy the famous parade on the Cannaregio Canal. You can also stay updated by searching for more free events in this carnival.

Doughnuts are the go-to-food



Venice has a special local doughnut called as Frittella. This sweet is served in various forms- from plain one to being filled with cream. So, do not forget to relish all their savoury goods before taking off. Desserts in the Venice Carnival are drool-worthy and you will never get enough of them.



Fees for Venice Carnival 2020



For Venice Carnival 2020, there are no entry fees. But some joyous paid events would require you to pay. If you are interested in that specific event, you can attend after giving the required fees. However, there are various shows and events, including parade which are free of cost and equally enjoyable.



