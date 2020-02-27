Visiting Paris In March? Here Are Some Of The Best One Day Trips From Paris

Paris is the one country that has always been on everyone's travel bucket list. Paris is said to be one of the most romantic cities in the world. It is also known as the city of love because of its beautiful architecture. Paris is also the home for famous artworks. For the people who are looking forward to visiting Paris in March, here are some beautiful nearby spots to visit. These places can be explored in a day.

Also Read: Paris Celebrates Lunar New Year At The Eiffel Tower Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Also Read: Paris Louvre Museum Closed Amid Strikes Over Pension Plans

Here are some of the best day trips to take from Paris

Disneyland

Disneyland in Paris is a must-visit. Disneyland located in Paris is just as famous and as huge as the Disneyland in Hong Kong. A day at Disneyland will remind you of your childhood days. The theme park is perfect for Disney fans as well as the people who love thrilling adventurous rides. The park also has many child-friendly rides.

Bruges

If you feel like exploring the city a bit more, then you should definitely visit Bruges. Bruges is a UNESCO World Heritage site and has an amazing history. The place is filled with picturesque architecture from the 12th century. The main attraction of Bruges is the works of Flemish painters like van Eyck and Bosch.

Versailles

Versailles gained popularity in the 17th century after the Lous XVII built a hunting lodge here. The palace of Versailles was the centre of attraction because of its architecture and its lavish rooms within. If you are visiting Versailles then make sure to check out the fountains and sculptures near the palace. Also, make sure to visit the Hall of Mirrors.

Also Read: Flight From Las Vegas To Paris Diverted To Boston After 'mechanical Emergency'

Also Read: Celeb Spotting In Paris Is Easy, If You Visit These Places In The City