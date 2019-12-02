Wales Is The Next Hot Destination In Europe, Read On And Find Out Why?

The south-western country in Great Britain, Wales, is known for its beautiful coastline and hundreds of castles. Beyond Cardiff, the capital, Wales has a number of tourist attractions. Here is a list of things to do beyond exploring the Welsh language and Celtic culture in Wales.

Visit the castles

Wales is unofficially claimed as the ‘castle capital of the world’, for it houses more than five hundred castles. Reportedly, there are more fortresses per square mile than grocery stores. The Caernarfon Castle, Harlech Castle, Pembroke Castle are all Edwardian style castles which are a must-visit across Wales.

Mountain biking

The Welsh landscapes bring together spectacular mountains and easy to trace bike trails along with the mild weather conditions. One can take up the challenge of biking for the first time, as well. There are multiple shops that will provide the service, especially in South Wales, which is rich in scenic landscapes.

Surfing

One can polish the surfboard and glide along the Gower Peninsula. The gold sand and green waters are a perfect getaway for extreme adventure enthusiasts. The area houses a welcoming surf community cum school, which certainly helps beginners.

Eat Fresh

The country is surrounded by bounty rich resources from the sea. One can try the Conwy mussels, which are only found in this region and are termed best according to many tourists. Sewin is another fish native to the region, one can try the moist pink meat pan-fried and seared in olive oil. Welsh dishes like Salt marsh lamb, Laverbread, and Leeks are more reasons to visit Wales.

National parks

Undoubtedly Snowdonia is a popular, must-visit national park. There are more mountainous national parks like Brecon Beacons National park and Pembrokeshire. There are guided treks and torus that travel enthusiasts can take-up.

