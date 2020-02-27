Want To Go To Auli This March? Here's How You Can Plan Your Trip

Auli is a Himalayan hill station, mainly also called a ski resort, in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand. Its mesmerising beauty snow-clad peaks have lately made it the most widely visited destination in India. Surrounded by coniferous and oak forests, Auli lies in the heart of Nanda Devi and Nar Parvat mountains. If a trip to Auli tops your bucket list this March, then check out how you can plan it meticulously.

How to reach Auli?

To reach Auli, you should first take a flight or train to Dehradun.

On reaching Dehradun, there are numerous taxis available to take you to Joshimath.

You can book the taxi from Dehradun to Joshimath online.

The distance between Dehradun to Joshimath is 293 km. ( Approximate 10-12 hours journey)

Travel allowance in the night is permitted

Tourists can take a night stay at Joshimath and proceed towards Auli the next day.

Distance between Joshimath to Auli is 12 to 13 km. (Approximate 1 and half hour)

Auli temperature in March

As per reports, Auli's minimum temperature in March is 4°C and the maximum temperature is 14°C. March remains very cold in Auli with snow-covered slopes and peaks. The top roofs of hotels get covered with snow. During April, the temperature shoots up a bit from 7°C- 17°C. March- April marks as a good time for outdoor activities in Auli.

Things to do in Auli

Auli is a small and beautiful hill station. The place offers two cable car rides, also called the chair lift ride (small and big). It drives you through the hills and the view is just breath-taking. One can also plan overnight camping at Gorson meadows. A long cable car links Auli to the town of Joshimath. North Auli has the colourful BadrinathTemple, a Hindu pilgrimage place, and also has the Valley of Flowers National Park, with its alpine flora and wildlife like snow leopards and red foxes.

The main attraction is the Auli artificial lake, which is a pristine lake located at an astounding elevation. It is reportedly one of the world's highest man-made lakes. From February to March, this lake freezes and becomes a key destination for ice skating. Many tourists have reviewed this lake to be an ice skating paradise.

