Waterfalls In Kerala That You Can Visit For A Picturesque Experience

Waterfall destinations are an excellent spot for experiencing the peacefulness of mother nature. These blissful places are filled with many scenic experiences that one can hardly forget. To experience such heartwarming moments, many travel lovers visit these waterfall destinations. So, for those who reside in Kerela, here is a list of some of the most picturesque waterfall destinations in the state-

Athirappilly Waterfalls

Athitappilly Waterfalls is amongst the most scenic waterfalls in Kerela. It has been a part of the movie Raavan starring Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. The place offers spectacular views of the Sholayar hills as it is the highest waterfall in Kerala. Apart from the beauty of the place, the sound of the water is music to the ears that evokes a deep sense of pleasant emotions in the mind. The best time to visit Athirappilly Waterfalls is between September to January as the weather is cold.

Meenmutty Waterfalls

Considered to be one of the most gorgeous waterfalls in the state, Meenmutty is known for its clean and pure water flow which is enough to please anyone's mind. This magnificent fall, situated inside the forest, cascades down through multiple layers from a height of about 300 meters. It is the second-largest waterfall in Kerala. The falls can be reached by trekking down the hill. The trek will be for about 3 kilometres through rocky terrain. The best time to visit Meenmutty Waterfalls is after monsoons to be safe.

Thommankuthu Waterfalls

Thommankuthu Waterfalls is a seven-step scenic brook that makes the entire valley look gorgeous. It is amongst the best waterfalls in Kerala, filled with mesmerizing places to spend some time. It is an excellent place to enjoy the tranquil of mother nature. Trekking into the surrounding picturesque hills is one of the most popular activities at this place. The best time to visit Thommankuthu Waterfalls is during monsoons as the place looks beautiful.

