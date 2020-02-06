Waterfalls Near Kolkata To Witness The True Bliss Of The Nature

Waterfall destinations offer the visitor a chance to witness all the beauty of nature. They are mother nature's gift to everyone who loves to feel the greeny and soothing experience of the flowing water. These places are true blessings filled with many scenic experiences that stay in the minds of the visitors. To experience such soul-pleasing moments, many nature lovers come to these waterfall destinations. So, for those who reside in Kolkata, West Bengal, here is a list of some of the most peaceful waterfall destinations near the city-

Whistle Khola Waterfall

To enjoy the bliss of nature without getting irritated by the crowd, Whistle Khola Waterfall near Kolkata is an excellent place to be. It is known to a peaceful place as there is not much crowd bombarding at this place. One can hardly find it on Google Maps. Whistle Khola Waterfall is considered to be a great place to escape from the city's chaos. The destination is surrounded by tremendous beauty and tranquillity. It is located in Kurseong, West Bengal and is 562 km (approx) from Kolkata- a five to six hours road trip.

Turga Falls

If a person enjoys the crashing sound of water at the shore then, it is the only cascading waterfall in the entire West Bengal to be at. The crystal clear water provides a beautiful inside view of the bottom of the flowing stream. This flawless beauty of nature falls through Gorshabru and Mayur hills and it is rich in a distinct variety of flora and fauna that is too heartwarming to witness. The best part about this place is that the waterfall creates a small reservoir where a person can take a dip and relax in the shallow water. It is situated in Ajodhya Hills Road, Barria and is only 350 km away from Kolkata.

Vantawng Khawhthla Waterfall

Located deep in the thick forest hills of the Northeastern region, Vantawng Khawhthla waterfall is a magnificent and ecstatic place where one gets to see the beauty of nature. The waterfall is formed by the Vanva River and it is named after a local mythical hero, Vantawnga. Vantawnga could swim on the falling water like a fish. The water of river Vanva falls straight down from a height of around 750 feet. One can only enjoy this place from a viewing platform built by the government. It is located in Serchhip District, Mizoram and it takes half a day to visit this place from Kolkata.

