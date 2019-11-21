Make Weekend Plans At Some Of These Premium And Luxury Villas Around Mumbai

The best ways to enjoy a holiday is when you can every single aspect of it. The most crucial aspect while going out for a holiday is where you stay. Everything about where you stay needs to be perfect as it occupies a major part of your holiday. Here are some of the best locations for you to stay near Mumbai when you go out for your next holiday.

Luxury villas around Mumbai to rent for a weekend getaway

Mansion

This place in Lonavala is said to be one of the most equipped places for a holiday. This place has a pool, a private chef, a poker table and it can accommodate up to 15 people. The place gives out a premium vibe to it, which makes the holiday experience better. The Mansion is located in Lonavala.

Un Bel Di

This property looks like a European home. The Balinese style villa is something that just encapsulates you in its vibe. The villa comes with a stunning infinity pool that overlooks a garden and mountains. The place is located in Alibaug.

Casa Blanca

The Greek-inspired architecture of this place is something that catches the attention of tourists. The white walls and arched windows are something that cannot go unnoticed. This place is equipped with a DJ console, a small library and table tennis for kids. This villa is located in Karjat.

Princess Vista

This 3-bedroom villa comes with a beautiful view. The infinity pool is just one aspect of the wonderful things it has to offer. The infinity pool in this place overlooks the majestic Sahyadris and can accommodate up to 10 people. This villa is located in Lonavala.

