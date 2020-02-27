Here Is What You Need To Know About A Sleepcation; A Vacation Where You Do Nothing At All

The modern man is living a fast-paced life where he has to deal with problems that require a modern-day solution. With more and more people giving importance to work-life and working extra hours to ace at the workplace, health and well-being have been thrown at the bay. But as mentioned earlier, modern problems require a modern solution, people indulge in rejuvenation activities that include going to a spa, clubbing or planning a weekend getaway. Apart from this, there is one more thing that has been becoming very popular in India, and it is called- sleepcation.

Read | Erica Fernandes' Aqua Vacation Pictures Are A Treat For Sore Eyes

What is a sleepcation?

Sleepcation means to take time out from the busy schedule, go to someplace and spend all the time relaxing or sleeping. It in no way includes exploring a place or sight-seeing. It simply means to hibernate which includes cutting off from the social life and spending time to rejuvenate and re-energise oneself. It is a real thing that is very popular in the West and has slowly made its way to India.

Read | Aamna Sharif's Relaxing Beach Photos Will Make You Crave For A Vacation

How to plan your sleepcation?

On a sleepcation people book a luxurious or a comfortable resort or a hotel and spend time inside it. They are expected to do nothing at all during their sleepcation. Although a person can go out to grab a bite, that is supposed to be it. One can opt for room service and order food in and not step out of the hotel at all.

Results of sleepcation

Reportedly, everyone is supposed to get eight hours’ sleep to be able to function properly. Owing to work, commute, pollution and other things that the modern man has to deal with, one hardly gets a peaceful sleep. The aim behind this a sleepcation is to repay the sleep debt and let your body rest while it regains energy to keep going. Sleepcation helps an individual’s physical and psychological health and ensures well-being.

Read | Sara Ali Khan Shows How To ‘seas’ The Day With Perfect Sunset In Her Vacation Picture

Read | Suki The Adventure Cat Globe-trots With Family, Her Travel Diary Will Give Vacation Goals



Image credits: Maeghan Smulders/ Unsplash