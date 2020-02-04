What To Buy Duty-free At These Airports From All Over The World

While entering and browsing through stores at the airports is a common habit of many travellers, to many, buying anything there costs a fortune. Especially with the stores adding duty charge, buying anything here becomes a strict no-no. However, there are some airports in the world which charge no duty tax or very less of it. Here is a list of what to buy when at these duty-free international airports:

What to buy duty-free in London’s Heathrow Airport

London’s Heathrow airport is famous for being cheaper if not completely duty-free. The retail space at this airport covers five terminals. The prices are also very reasonable. Terminal 3 has designer wear while Terminal 5 has everything British. One can also have goods up to 30 kilos shipped to their UK address for a starting free of five sterling pounds. Heathrow Airport also has shopping consultants whose services are complimentary but need to be booked in advance. Duty-free items at the airport also include branded cosmetics and fragrances.

What to buy duty-free at Zurich airport

Zurich Airport is also known as a shopper’s paradise since it sells tax and duty-free goods at the stores. They have a huge range of Swiss and international branded perfumes, cosmetics, tobacco, and spirit products. One can also look out for Swiss chocolates, Swiss Army products and Swiss watches which have retro and limited editions.

What to buy duty-free in Dubai Airport

Dubai is one of the busiest airports in the world with a huge number of shops to freshen up with a bit of retail therapy after long hours of flight. It is also reportedly the world’s largest airport duty-free retailer. Here one can look out for the 22-karat gold biscuits and Cuban cigars. There is also a duty promotion for luxury cars to high-end bikes.

What to buy duty-free in New Delhi airport

The New Delhi airport also has great brands with great offers. It also has India’s largest duty-free retail space with an area of 2,000 square meters. Liquor is one of the cheapest products at this airport. One can also keep an eye out for the Habanos cigars.

