When In Goa, Here Is How To Get The Quintessential Experience

Goa is evidently one of the biggest tourist hubs in India. Goa consists of beaches, seafood, natural bounty, forts and various other majestic experiences that can make your trip worthwhile. It is also considered one of the best travel destinations to visit in India due to its colourful and laid back culture. Below are some of the best things to do when in Goa.

Also read: Goa photo guide: Here are some of the most instagrammable places in Goa

Experience the beach life

Goa is known for its beaches as it has a bountiful of them. The beach life in Goa is a mixed bag of relaxation and fun. The shacks on the beaches serving scrumptious Goan delicacies along with chilled beverages while you enjoy the heat of the sun makes it essential to visit the beaches in Goa. Beaches like Anjuna, Arambol, Sinquerim, Colva, Benaulim and many others are known for the tourists they attract throughout the year.

Also read: Places to visit in Goa that will refresh and rejuvenate your mind

Visit majestic forts

Throughout the vast landscape of Goa are a number of majestic forts. These forts are a prime example of architectural beauty and stand as evidence for the rich Goan history. Forts like Aguada, Chapora, Reis Magos, Cabo de Rama and Mormugao are few of the most known forts in Goa.

Also read: Offbeat Beaches In Goa That Are Perfect For Travellers Who Love Tranquillity

Visit Churches

Goa is not just known for its easy-going lifestyle but also because it has a number of churches. Some of the churches are as old as over a century. These churches also act as an example of the colonial rule under which Christianity as a religion played a pivotal role.

Also read: Seoul: 5 coolest beaches in Seoul you must check out

Also read: Things To Do This Weekend In Bangalore: Kart Racing & Other Exciting Activities