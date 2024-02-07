When Travel Meets Art: The Most Stunning Airports Around The World

Advertisement

Airports can be one of the most exciting places to visit during your trip. With time, airports have evolved into architectural wonders that are aesthetically pleasing as well as high on functionality.

It is said that as travelers, we are no longer just passing through these airports but we are immersing ourselves in the beauty of these architectural marvels.

As you plan your next trip, here are a few of the world's most beautiful airports that you can explore. This is where the thrill of travel amalgamates with the enchantment of art.

Changi Airport, Singapore

This airport has been designed by world-renowned architect Moshe Safdie. A treat for all the travelers, this airport features a rain vortex, the world's tallest indoor waterfall. This amalgamation of nature and architecture creates a magical atmosphere.

Adjacent to the rain vortex is the Shiseido forest valley which is an indoor garden. Another prominent feature is the rooftop Canopy park which offers a recreational wonderland and the most views of the airport's architecture.

File photo of Changi airport | Image: Unsplash

Hamad International Airport, Qatar

More like a cultural oasis, this airport showcases both local and international art. Some of the key features include the lamp bear which was designed by Urs Fischer. It is a captivating installation that greets all the tourists. Next feature is the shopping haven which features all the high-end brands like Chanel and Bulgari. The airport also includes a vitality wellbeing and fitness center which provides spa services and a swimming pool.

Heyder Aliyev International Airport, Baku, Azerbaijan

This airport is known for its modern architecture. From hexagonal skylights to a rhombus patterned floor, it is a treat for all the architecture nerds. One of the most prominent features is the wooden cocoons on the top floor of the neutral-hued terminal. It also includes diamond-shaped shingles covered in oak veneer.

Zurich Airport, Switzerland

With nothing fancy and decorative, this airport best represents the natural beauty of the landscape and creates a welcoming atmosphere. Along with this, it includes impressive art installations and sculptures, both inside and outside the terminals. This gives tourists an insight to Switzerland’s rich culture. It includes an Airside center which is a shopping and dining hub that showcases some Swiss design elements. Another special feature is an observation deck where passengers can enjoy picturesque views of the Swiss Alps.

File photo of Zurich airport | Image: Unsplash

Incheon International Airport, South Korea

The airport includes a collection of contemporary art which is displayed throughout its terminals. The airport also includes a cultural museum which is a treasure trove of South Korean history and traditions that allows passengers to delve into the rich cultural heritage of the country.