When Will International Travel Resume? Is Mexico Open For Travel?

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. The domestic flight services in India had partially resumed their service on May 25, 2020, but no definitive detail about international travel has been announced yet. Recently, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola had stated to a media portal that the government may consider restoring services on a case-to-case basis.

When will international travel resume in India?

Reportedly, the Indian central government is likely to resume flight operations by mid-July. It has been reported that the government will be in a better position to resume international flights when the domestic air traffic volume reaches 50 per cent, which is expected to happen until mid-July. However, it reported that even after the required domestic air travel volume is met, international flights shall resume in phases.

Reportedly, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola had also stated that if international operations need to resume, then both the countries involved have to be ready and there also needs to be considerable traffic. As per the latest reports, several countries like the US, UK, Brazil, and Singapore have allowed conditional entry to their region while other nations are allowing entry only to their citizens.

Can you travel to Mexico? Has Mexico opened?

According to Mexperience.com, Mexico is aiming to welcome visitors back gradually. The country will open in phases and bit by bit. Moreover, travelling in as mentioned by Mexperience.com:

Mexican Tourism will return gradually. States and destinations that rely on tourists are setting-out phased plans to reopen leisure services in the months ahead. A modest flow of domestic tourism is anticipated to resume this summer and it’s expected that international tourism will take longer to return. States and regions are still working out the details of how hotels, restaurants and other leisure activities can reopen. Mexico’s international tourism fair, Tianguis, has been rescheduled to spring 2021. If you intend to visit Mexico this year we recommend you contact your tour operator or your hotel(s) if you’re travelling independently to ask them about the current status of travel restrictions and services in the region(s) you plan to visit;

As per reports, even if the international travel ban gets lifted in Mexico, they will be following the strategy followed by New Zealand and make a 14-day quarantine period mandatory for even asymptomatic people. On the other hand, frequent temperature checks will also become normal along with the use of masks. Any official announcement around Mexico allowing international travellers is still awaited.

Image Credits: @mexico_mx Instagram