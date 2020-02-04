Where Should You Go Camping In India For The Best Experience?

If one really wants to travel every nook and corner of a country, then camping can be a good way of doing it. India is abundant in camping sites whether in the mountains, jungles, seaside or riverside. Here is a list of the top camping destinations in India that can explore:

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

When it comes to where to go camping in India, the first name that comes to mind is Rishikesh. One of the most popular youth destinations in India, the place also attracts international tourists for its numerous yoga centres and meditation centres.

It is also a major pilgrimage for the Hindus. One can camp on the Ganga river bank and engage in the numerous fun and adventurous sports offered by various companies.

Pushkar, Rajasthan

Rajasthan is one of the most popular tourist destinations in India. If one is thinking about where to go camping in this desert state, then Pushkar is the place to be. The place has many lakes, ghats and temples and is one of the most famous pilgrimages in India.

It also has the one and only temple in the world dedicated to Lord Brahma. The place has many tour companies offering a luxurious stay in tents with air-conditioned bedrooms, living rooms, dressing rooms and also verandas. One can also indulge in a camel-cart ride to get to the camping sites in Pushkar.

Tso Moriri, Ladakh

Tso Moriri in Ladakh is one of the highest lakes in the world. Not only that, but it is also one of the most picturesque places to go camping in India. The best time to camp here is from May to September since the lake remains frozen the rest of the year.

The tents are located just beside the blue lake and against a backdrop of the brown mountain terrain. One can go for a trek to the nearby tourist spots or simply enjoy a sunset from the comforts of the tent.

