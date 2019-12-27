Winter Holiday Spots For A Solo Trip To Explore Asia At Its Best

Known as one of the most popular continents in the world, Asia is the hub of culture and heritage and have many places for solo travellers. As we know, there is something exhilarating about the freedom of discovering new places. If you have that urge to travel alone and discover what lies out there in some of the beautiful places of Asia, we have come up with the list of travel destinations for solo travellers which will be perfect for you to visit.

Luang Prabang, Laos

The city in Luang Prabang is a mesmerising place filled with over 33 temples, vibrant nightlife, and stunning nature. The city is also the ancient royal capital of Laos, so it has a lot of history in this region too. Apart from this, Luang Prabang has one of the best night markets in the entire region.

Iya Valley, Japan

Located deep in the region of Shikoku Island, the valley is characterised by steep mountain slopes and deep rocky gorges. They are crossed by vine bridges. Apart from this, the Peeing Boy statue located near to this place is a curious and very famous tourist spot in the Iya Valley.

Tangalle, Sri Lanka

Tangalla is the gateway to the wide-open spaces and beaches. The resort township of Tangalle has some of the most beautiful uncrowded beaches of the country. Some of the other tourist attractions near this place are Kalametiya Bird sanctuary, Mulirigala Raja Maha Viharaya, and Rekawa Lagoon Canoeing.

Phu Quoc, Vietnam

The best attractions in Phu Quoc proves that there are plenty of things to do at this place during your solo trip. The Island is home to unique Cao Dai and Buddhist temples. Apart from this, the place also has some vibrant markets, traditional fishing villages, and pepper plantations. It is a perfect place for travellers who are looking to experience the local lifestyle.

