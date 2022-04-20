With COVID Restrictions Eased, Nearly 70% Indians Prefer To Travel This Summer: Survey

A recent customer survey, which has been conducted to better understand Indians' summer holiday travel plans as well as preferences, revealed that 70% of the respondents said they want to travel during the summer.

ZestMoney, India's largest and fastest-growing EMI finance and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) network, has released the results of the survey. Around 2,000 people from all over India responded to the poll, the majority of whom were millennials and Gen Z, according to a TravelDailyNews.asia report.

As per the survey, 60% indicated they would travel within the country, showing a pent-up demand from the COVID pandemic's last two years. Roughly 40% said they were most inclined to go overseas in the next three months now that the COVID restrictions had been lifted.

Although the majority of respondents stated that cost-effective travel is their top priority, many others stated that they are willing to spend more for the finest travel experience. A large percentage of respondents which comprise nearly 63% stated they would pay for their trip via EMI/pay-later alternatives, while 33% said they would use their funds to pay for it.

According to the poll, the wish to escape daily life, the desire to discover new things, and the need to break the routine of the previous two years and have new experiences emerged as key motivating factors behind travel intentions.

In addition to this, Lizzie Chapman, CEO and Co-founder of ZestMoney, stated in reaction to the poll findings, “We are seeing a renewed and an increased interest among Indian customers, who are overcoming the pandemic resistance and are embracing travel passionately again.”

Chapman went on to say that people want to make the most of their vacations now as the economy is improving and trade restrictions are lifting. EMIs/Pay Later is becoming a popular choice since it not only allows people to better organise their finances, but it also allows them to make the most of their vacation plans, the CEO added.

Goa remained the most popular vacation destination in India: Report

The report further highlighted that Goa remained the most popular vacation destination in India during the summer, while, Kashmir, Ladakh, and Kerala emerged as additional popular summer getaways for Indians. The list also contains Shimla, Sikkim, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jaipur, Agra, Ooty, as well as Dehradun.

In the case of overseas destinations, the top three preferences were the Maldives, Dubai, and Thailand. Other popular overseas destinations included Europe, the United States, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Indonesia, Vietnam, Mauritius, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The continuing geopolitical tensions (particularly between Russia and Ukraine), according to 65% of those who responded, will not have a major influence on their plans, according to a TravelDailyNews.asia report.

Furthermore, when questioned if business travel was ramping up in their workplaces, 60% of respondents said yes, indicating that the corporate world is returning to normalcy.

ZestMoney CEO Chapman said the platoform has witnessed an amazing increase in the number of travel transactions, with a 150% quarter-on-quarter surge in the March quarter. Chapman continued that they have estimated this quarter's growth to double due to the start of the vacation season.

(Image: Unsplash)