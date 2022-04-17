World Heritage Day 2022: Theme, World Heritage Sites, Significance; All You Need To Know

The International Day for Monuments and Sites, commonly known as World Heritage Day is widely observed on April 18. The day was first commemorated in 1983 by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The goal was to raise awareness about the world's cultural heritage and diversity.

The notion of hoisting this day as World Heritage Day was recognized at UNESCO’s 2nd General Conference.

World Heritage Day Theme

Events are centered around a particular theme on World Heritage Day. The initiative to dedicate events to the theme was taken by the International Council on Monuments and Sites in 1983. The theme for World Heritage Day 2022 has been decided as "Heritage and Climate”. Partners are being encouraged by the organization to demonstrate how heritage can be a source of knowledge to battle against climate change. Disaster risk (climate-induced, human-induced), vernacular heritage, heritage in conflict, heritage & democracy, indigenous heritage, sacred space, or sacred heritage are among the suggested subjects for debates and events this year, according to ICOMOS.

World Heritage Sites in India

India has a total of 3691 monuments and sites. Among those, 40 are designated as UNESCO World Heritage Sites Cultural World Heritage sites in India include the Taj Mahal, Hampi, Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Sun Temple, Sanchi, Ran Ki Vav, Hill Forts of Rajasthan and the list goes on.

The natural heritage sites include the Western Ghats, Great Himalayan National Park, Kaziranga Wild Life Sanctuary, Sundarbans National Park, Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks and more. However, the largest number of protected sites 9 comes under Uttar Pradesh (745) whereas Karnataka ranks second with 506 protected sites.

Today, the vacant corridors of some of the country's historic heritages tell a bleak picture of the tragedy that has befallen them. These heritage sites have replaced the frenetic vibrancy that surrounds them with an odd stillness as a result of the novel coronavirus lockdown.

World Heritage Day Significance

The purpose of the day is to encourage local communities and people to recognise the value of cultural heritage in their lives. It also focuses on raising awareness about cultural diversity and the vulnerability of cultural heritage in the context of conservation activities. The goal of commemorating World Heritage Day is to bring people from all around the world together to share information about their history, heritage, and traditions.

It allows people from other communities to learn more about one another and, as a result, promotes cohabitation. ICOMOS organizes grandeur celebrations in collaboration with UNESCO all around the world, and tourism and history enthusiasts participate in such events. However, the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus lockdown.

As a result, the theme for this year's ICMOS is Shared Cultures, Shared Heritage, Shared Responsibility, as it is critical for the globe to come together in the face of the ongoing pandemic.