World Heritage Week: ASI, INTACH Highlight Need To Preserve Unprotected Cultural Sites

Urbanisation has caused thousands of architecturally and historically significant heritage buildings in the country - form Patna to Bengaluru - to be unprotected as many of these are now facing decay or demolition. According to an official of the Archaeological Survey of India, if a building or a monument is not listed under the ASI or any other agency doesn't mean that structure holds no heritage value.

As World Heritage Week is observed across the world from November 19 to November 25, experts from INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage) officials highlighted the fact that in India, unprotected cultural sites get overshadowed by well-protected and celebrated heritage buildings every year.

Many iconic buildings demolished in Bihar

Centuries-old Patna Collectorate is also not protected under the ASI or the state government, despite being one of the last surviving signature works of Dutch architecture that is spread over 12 acres, endowed with high ceilings, huge doors, and hanging skylights.

Earlier in 2016, the Bihar government had proposed to replace the collectorate located on the banks of Ganga with a new complex. But, this move triggered a public outcry, and appeals were submitted to save the landmark coming from India and abroad, including the then Dutch ambassador. Later on September 18, 2020, a Supreme Court stay halted the bulldozers.

For several years, the state government authorities have demolished several iconic buildings including over 100-year-old Gole Market, old Baoli Hall, 1885-built Anjuman Islamia Hall, District and Sessions Judge Bungalow, Civil Surgeon's Bungalow, City SP Bungalow, New Police Lines.

Despite an appeal from historians, heritage lovers, and INTACH to preserve its historic buildings, the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), which was started as Prince of Wales Medical College, Bihar in 1925 and Orissa's first medical college, is proposed to be razed for a new state-of-the-art hospital complex.

Asiatic Building in Bangalore

In the past, a proposal to demolish the Asiatic Building, designed by noted German architect G H Krumbiegel, which opened in 1935 had triggered protests. In 2019, the Karnataka High Court put a stay on it on a PIL filed by INTACH Bangalore Chapter.

An expert stated, ''Isn't it an irony that people have to go to a court to save our heritage buildings." The senior ASI official stated that a site or building must of at least 100 years old and hold national importance for it to be listed under the ASI.

He informed, ''The ASI had its own constraints, and we are managing a large number of sites, despite shortage of staff. But, in case of centuries-old buildings like Patna Collectorate or other old structures in other states, the responsibility to protect buildings of high significance should be of the state, or any local body can also notify them."

In India, about 3,600 monuments and 50 museums are protected by the ASI and various states have their own state-level listing of protected monuments and many protected structures that fall under the ambit of local urban bodies.

Explaining if the ASI can intervene to protect significant old buildings, the official said, "Ideally, the proposal to bring any state-owned site under the ASI should come from the state authorities, as it's a federal structure in India. They can also approach us for technical assistance, which we offer. The ASI can also appeal to a state or local authority if the structure is really significant, but the onus will lie with them, as we cannot interfere in a state issue."

INATCH's Delhi-based project

SoBHI (State of Built Heritage in India) was a project taken by Delhi-based INTACH from 2015-2017 to document a large number of old buildings and structures across India, which are unprotected despite being historically or architecturally significant.

SoBHI only did a ''representative mapping'' of such sites, across various parameters, but the estimated number of unprotected buildings will be overwhelming, given that Indian cities -- from Delhi to Indore and Kanpur to Kochi -- are literally filled with old structures from big streets to narrow lanes, the officials said.

A senior official of the heritage NGO said, "Of the several thousands of unprotected sites that were included as contributed cases and secondary source information for SoBHI study, there were about 1,600 representative sites that were taken up for primary surveys (that were undertaken with extensive inventory forms.)"

(With PTI input)

(Image: UNSPLASH)